From carey lind designs
York Wallcoverings Leno Weave Wallpaper
Pattern Repeat: Random, Double Roll Dimensions: 27 in. x 27ft. = 60.75 sq.ft, Pattern Match: ReversibleMade with a special blend of synthetic fibersEasy to hang and remove in full strips from primed wallsDurable and washableBreathable non vinyl materialA great way to add instant architectural detail to a room, make small spaces appear larger, hide imperfections, and protect walls from wear and tearRequires a clear, non-staining, heavyweight premixed paste for installationPrepare walls with universal wallpaper primer before installation for easier removal (recommended)Clean and allow wall to dry before application for best resultsFully compliant to the Consumer Protection Safety Improvement Act