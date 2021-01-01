From lumisource
Lumisource York 26 in. Walnut and Cream Swivel Counter Stool, Cream/Walnut
The Lumisource Gardenia Bar Stool will help enhance the look of your kitchen or bar space. Featuring a wooden frame, this stool is easy to maintain and creates a homey, visually pleasing look. It features a full back for the comfortable feel of a dining chair combined with the appearance of a stool. This stool has a swivel mechanism, so you can easily interact with other people in the room without moving your chair. With a mid-century modern style, it balances minimalism with practicality. It has a foot rest, promoting better sitting posture with its ergonomic design. This white stool beautifully contrasts with darker interiors for a monochromatic room decor. Color: Cream/Walnut.