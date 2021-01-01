Yolo LED Pendant Light by Modern Forms - Color: White - Finish: White - (PD-55735-SL)

Clean, contemporary, the YOLO LED Pendant Light is imbued with a large spun-metal dome. Luxuriously hand applied finishes in dark bronze and gold leaf or white and silver leaf. Full range dimming. Beautiful warm ambient lighting. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White w/ Silver Leaf