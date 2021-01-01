Furniture of America Yogi Mid-Century Coffee Table, Navy and White

Furniture of America Yogi Mid-Century Coffee Table, Navy and WhiteIncludes: One (1) coffee tableStyle: Mid-Century ModernFinish: Gray, WhiteMaterials: MDF, Particle Board, GlassPlank style frame designSleek curved designSide compartment with drop-down flapAssembly requiredShips in 1 boxDimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 47.25"W x 23.6"D x 17.12"HWeight capacity: 50 lbsProduct weight: 57 lbsClick here to view the assembly guideClick here to view the item videoAbout Furniture of AmericaFurniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.