Yoga Exercise Mat Eco Friendly Home Gym Pilates Floor Fitness Non Slip 1cm Thick Yoga Mat-Purple

Feature: Very flexible, feel soft not to hurt the hand, has a very high compressive elasticity ratio. Chemical composition and stability not aging, resistant to temperature, oil, corrosion resistance. Environmental protection high density NBR, excellent insulation properties, effectively blocking the cold and damp ground. Suitable for Yoga, Pilates and other exercise, it can also be used for outdoor picnics, beach resort and children crawling. Specifications: Product name: Yoga MatMaterial: NBRSize: 183x66x1cm /72'x25.9'x0.