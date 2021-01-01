South Shore Yodi Complete Bed-Twin-Natural Walnut and Pure White

A great buy: this set includes both Bed and headboard. N inspired: the sleek design of this bed – with its straight lines, angled legs, and warm wood Finish – gets you thinking “Scandinavian. ” No need for a box Spring: all you have to do is put the mattress right on the base… and you’re good to go! Complete it with Our collection: opt for other pieces in our yogi collection, for a Scandinavian look. 5-Year limited: South Shore is proud to stand behind this bed set - Platform bed and headboard kit with an exclusive 5-year limited. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately