YO! Silently Correcting Grammar Sarcasm Gift Funny Saying Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Casual design with funny sarcastic saying: I'm silently correcting your grammar. Cool funny gift for teenage boys and girls who love sarcastic jokes and want to make funny statement. Humorous graphic design for fans of cool comical statements and funny phrases. Perfect gift idea to humor loving men and women for and birthdays, as funny Christmas present or everyday fun. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only