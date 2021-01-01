YMF CARPETS, Claudia Solid Shag Ivory 1 ft. 9 in. x 5 ft. 9 in. Accent Runner

Bring an original touch to your interior design with the Claudia Solid Shag by Vista Living This rug has a modern style, great for complementing the modern decor that your house features. It has a stain-resistant construction and fade-resistant materials. Designed with gradient accents, this rug creates an ombre effect that beautifully transitions from one shade to another. It is made from polyester, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. With a shag texture, this rug adds a fluffy touch that will bring comfort and coziness to your space. It has a plush pile, making it comfortable to walk on. Color: Ivory.