YLAND Lounge Seat by Oasiq - Color: White - Finish: Multicolor - (4001055501134-CN)

Transform your backyard with the Yland lounge arm by Oasiq. Designed in Thailand by designer Hugo De Ruiter it has a powder coated aluminum frame and hand woven rope detail. It is supported with weather resistant cushions and is part of a modular sofa. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: White.