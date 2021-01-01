From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Yitro 34 in. x 20 in. Classic Oval Framed Gray Wall Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Open up your space and give it a timeless yet modern industrial look with an accent mirror like the Kate and Laurel Yitro oval wall mirror. The oval frame highlights it in a way that is reminiscent of traditional vintage decor, while the industrial metal finish brings it into the 21st century, Its ample reflective surface area allows for the spread of more light throughout your space, bringing an added depth and dimension. Not only can it be used as a much-needed industrial accessory, but with a bit of imagination, it can become a real focal point of your home. The glass mirror is enhanced by the vintage charm of the frame surrounding it and creates a gorgeous, look that will upgrade any decor. The outside dimensions are 34 in. x 20 in. The inner mirror is 29.5 in. x 19 in. A keyhole hanging bracket comes attached to the back for easy installation.