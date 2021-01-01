From becca accessories
Yin Yang Smiley Face Happy Retro Psychedelic Hippie Swirl Tote Bag
Pink Yin Yang with Smiley face Aesthetic design. This Yin Yang with a happy face is perfect for this who love Liquid swirls, groovy, Psychedelic, Retro and Trippy Designs. Unique, Retro and Trippy Yin Yang Smiley face design. Click on the brand name to see other aesthetic and psychedelic designs. Unique Yin Yan Design with a Smiley Face on it! If you love Japanese Culture, this aesthetic psychedelic design is perfect for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.