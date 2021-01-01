From yin yang designs yoga lover meditation yinyang

Yin Yang Designs Yoga Lover Meditation Yinyang Yin Yang Nature Design Balance Harmony Yoga Meditation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A great and trendy yin yang design. For anyone who's peaceful, mindful, and loves Asian symbols to promote peace, kindness, calmness, and peace. Yogis, spiritual meditators, yoga lovers, or everyone who loves to meditate and balance will enjoy this. Surprising your friends and family members with these awesome, trendy, and yinyang graphic boho designs is a perfect way to treat yourself or loved ones for Christmas or birthdays. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com