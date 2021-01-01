YIMU 71" Width Modern Velvet Fabric Sofa With 2 Pillows

This sleek, Mid-century inspired Velvet sofa is designed to impress. The soft velvet will bring you ultimate comfortable feeling. With its beautiful light-gray upholstery, this sectional will nicely complement your existing interior design, and its sleek, classy design adds elegance to any room.Include two fixed bench seat cushion, two back cushions, and tapered wood legs provide just the right mix of sophistication with a contemporary edge. Sturdy hardwood frame and golden metal leg, 700lbs weight capacity to ensure your safety.You can put the sofa on most occasions, such as livingroom,bedroom,office or nursery. Fabric: Blue Velvet