YIMU 80*80" Sectional Sofa Button Tufted Velvet Upholstered Rolled Arm Classic Chesterfield L Shaped Sectional Sofa 3 Pillows Included-Grey

Whether you like to curl up with a silky blanket and your latest book, cozy up with your family for movie nights or host cocktail parties with neighbors, you need a large couch. If you’re in need of a seating solution for your traditionally styled space, this sectional with included ottoman is the perfect choice for your home. Delight your living room with This sectional. This has the highest quality faux leather to craft this product. The simple but elegant contemporary look will combo well with any furniture. This symmetrical L-shape sectional sofa includes a sofa and a loveseat. The large size sofa will stay on your living room corner.