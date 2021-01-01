YIMU 360° Swivel Barrel Chair With Movable Pillow Backrest, Modern Velvet Leisure Chair Round Accent For Living Room

Comfort, swivel, fab style; need we say more? The chair's sturdy kiln-dried pine frame and high-density foam fill offer comfort and durability and its plush velvet upholstery is all the invitation we need.It is suitable for the living room, bedroom, office, reception area, dormitory.Enjoy this swivel barrel chair as it is an all-around invitation to snuggle up and relax. Included are two pillows in the same cover as the body, and the wide, deep seat is nearly enough room for two. The low-profile base discreetly hides the graceful 360-degree swivel action. It is a perfect addition to round out your living room or bedroom. Fabric: Gray Velvet