Yeti Christmas Tree Ornament White - Wondershop

Add a little extra fun and holiday cheer to your wintry Christmas tree with this Yeti Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This fabric yeti ornament sports a cheerful expression, giving it great personality that's sure to add a lively look to your tree, while the white fluffy, fur-like detailing and knitted scarf accent add extra holiday cheer to its overall design. Pair it with other animal tree ornaments for a fun and festive holiday decor. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.