Yes, I Really Do Need All These Axes - Axe Throwing Ax Lover Tote Bag

This Axe Throwing Ax Lover Design with the Funny Saying "Yes, I Really Do Need All These Axes" Is the Perfect Gift Idea for Every People Who Love to Throw Axes. Wear It While Playing Throwing Axes 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.