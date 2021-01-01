From family heritage gifts
Yemen Inverted Triangle Word Art - Unique Yemeni Souvenir Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
This upside-down triangle typography is the perfect way to represent Yemen. Great artistic Republic of Yemen gift for anyone who loves cool and simple retro graphics that show off Yemeni pride and patriotism. Impress family with this clever design. Ideal for anyone who loves sacred geometry, mysticism, meditation, spirituality, and minimalist vintage style geometric designs. Perfect Ta'izz, Sana'a, and Al Hudaydah souvenir for celebrating National Unity Day of Yemen in an elegant way. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.