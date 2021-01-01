From ivy bronx
Yearby Table Lamp
The capacity of 38 W is suitable for 40 square meters of space, living room, bedroom and other family spaces, can be quickly sterilized and disinfected for 15 minutes. During the working process, sterilizing light will produce ozoneing. Ozoneing can disinfect places where ultraviolet rays cannot reach, but ozoneing is harmful to human body. After disinfection, the room needs to be ventilated for 60 minutes. We recommend using it for cabinet disinfection. Using UVC disinfection lamp, the beam angle can be 360 ° wide, which can completely remove odor and dust, effectively improve your living environment. The widened and thickened base makes the stand more stable. Note: Such ultraviolet rays can cause skin and eye burns, please pay attention to protection. Avoid long-term direct contact. It requires people / animals to wait outside during the light disinfection process, and it takes more than 60 minutes to complete the ozoneing decomposition. After the disinfection mode is turned on, there is a rapid sound, and the disinfection is automatically started after 20 seconds (the sound stops, the light turns off). After the timer is turned on, people need to leave the scope of the disinfection lamp. Prevent UV damage to people. Package Included: 1x Remote controller 1x Germicidal light 1x Manual Finish: Black, Size: 18.11" H x 8.66" W x 4.72" D