Year of the Tiger Chinese Zodiac Animal Horoscope Red Seal Premium T-Shirt

Includes a lucky watercolor animal sign, traditional Chinese calligraphy signature symbol, and red paper cutting seal. Makes a great gift idea for ancient Chinese culture lovers. What's your Chinese zodiac sign of the 12 horoscopes? Happy Chinese New Year! What's your Chinese horoscope? Year of the TIGER or HU, the 3rd animal in the astrology, includes years 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, and 2034. Celebrate blessed auspicious Chinese New Year with this Chinese costume! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.