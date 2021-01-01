Sarcastic Yeah Right Novelty Fashion Clothing Yeah Right, Funny Sarcasm Teen Saying Simple Heart Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

YEAH RIGHT! Hilarious for men, women and teenagers like to say yeah, right. A unique idea for any boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife who's always correct. Awesome for college, school, family or retirement. Features a cute red heart graphic. Looking for more Yeah Right designs? Click the brand "Sarcastic Yeah Right Novelty Fashion Clothing" to view more items with a similar style. There is something for your family and friends will love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only