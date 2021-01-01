From sarcastic yeah right novelty fashion clothing

Sarcastic Yeah Right Novelty Fashion Clothing Yeah Right, Funny Sarcasm Teen Saying Simple Heart Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.49
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

YEAH RIGHT! Hilarious for men, women and teenagers like to say yeah, right. A unique idea for any boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife who's always correct. Awesome for college, school, family or retirement. Features a cute red heart graphic. Looking for more Yeah Right designs? Click the brand "Sarcastic Yeah Right Novelty Fashion Clothing" to view more items with a similar style. There is something for your family and friends will love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com