Fieldcrest Yarn Dye Heather 3-pc. Stripes Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

Celebrate relaxed, eclectic style with Fieldcrest, available exclusively at JCPenney. The Fieldcrest Yarn Dyed Heathered 3pc Comforter Set brings vintage flair to any bedroom. Showcasing a textured heathered design, this fresh, casual set is made of pure cotton for an elevated finish. As we evolve, our homes should too. DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE: - Filled with 100% polyester fibers- Overstuffed comforter for premium loftiness - Hypoallergenic - Features a textured heathered design KEY PRODUCT POINTS: - Includes a comforter and two matching pillow shams- Shams feature envelope closure # Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Comforter(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Features: HypoallergenicBedding Thread Count: 200Bed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 94 Length/Inches, 90 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: Yarn Dyed WovenSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported