From bungalow rose
Yareli Ikat Brown Area Rug
With its Persian-inspired pattern and muted hues of chocolate brown, black, and ivory, this ornate area rug sets a stylish foundation for your eclectic ensemble. Machine-woven in Turkey from stain-and-fade-resistant polypropylene, this charming design showcases an overdyed medallion motif for a well-worn, lived-in look. Establish a worldly aesthetic in your living room by rolling this rug out in the center of the space, then arrange a washed linen chaise sectional and a tribal print accent chair around a cherry coffee table with bone inlays. Set hammered copper drum end tables between the seating, and add a distressed leather pouf to the mix to use as an ottoman or extra seating at your next soiree. Lean into pattern-mixing style by tossing vibrant ikat accent pillows on the sofa, adding an embroidered throw blanket to cozy up with while sipping tea, reading a travel book, and planning your next adventure. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'