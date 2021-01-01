From nox anabel
Nox Anabel - Y533 Quarter Sleeve Embroidered Lace A-Line Dress
Advertisement
Look and feel like a total stunner in this exceptional Nox Anabel Y533 creation. Impressively ornamented with embroidered lace festooning the bodice this dress reveals a v-neckline with sheer quarter sleeves and an ornate illusion back. Fluttering chiffon cascade into a full-length hemline. Revel in the fascinating elegance of this Nox Anabel masterpiece. Models are wearing the Gray and Root Rose colors. Style: noxa_Y533 Details: Sheer Quarter Sleeves Embroidered Lace Rhinestones Sheer Full Back Back Zipper Closure Chiffon Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.