Convenience Concepts Xtra 39.5 in. Rectangle Pink and White Particle Board Writing Desk with Folding Frame, Pink & White

Looking for an easy to use, inexpensive solution for converting any room into a workspace. The Xtra Folding Desk by Convenience Concepts is the answer. Assembling a desk does not get any easier. With only a few simple steps, this desk can be put together and ready to use in minutes. Boasting a spacious desktop that offers plenty of room for a laptop, notebook, and cup of coffee. Built for simplicity and ease, this tabletop is made with sturdy particle board and finished with a protective layer of melamine. The legs of this desk are made of powder coated metal for long term durability. Shop the wide variety of desks by Convenience Concepts, each sold separately. Color: Pink & White.