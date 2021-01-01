From breighton home
XL Single Tier Swivel Riser TV Stand for TVs up to 30" White - Breighton Home
The Designs2Go Single Tier Riser is ideal for any home entertainment center or office. Featuring a 360 degree Riser motion that allows your TV or monitor to move as freely as you do. Its pre assembled design is easy so you can set it up and put it to use right away. This modern and yet versatile design is perfect for any room in the house from the living room to the guest room. Whether you are steering clear of the afternoon sunshine or swiveling it to fit your cozy spot it will be sure to fit any of your media needs. Available in multiple finishes this piece will easily complement any new or existing decor. Pair this with other items from the Designs2Go Collection by Breighton Home for the complete look, sold separately.