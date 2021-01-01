From evesky
XJAXY Laptop Desk Standing Height Adjustable Computer Desk Tablet PC Movable with Wheels, Portable Side Table for Bed Sofa Laptop Stand Desk Cart,A
Advertisement
HIGH-QUALITY ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY MATERIALS: The laptop computer table is made of high-quality MDF and metal; the matte texture, heavy-duty and powder-coated metal frame can ensure stability and durability. ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT: regulate the desk height from 58 to 82.5cm so you can use as a sitting work desk or a standing one, depending on your working needs; by adjusting the height correctly, you will reduce neck and back muscular pain ROLLING DESK: 4 wheels make this workstation easy to move from room to room; it handily adapts to different usages such as a standing desk, a table to write, to work on your laptop, watch movies, or present project presentations at work Removable: Wheel design, can be moved to any place according to need. Humanized detail design: two-way anti-skid strip to prevent small objects from falling, four-point support to make the desktop more stable VERSATILE: Ergonomic table can also be using for a TV dinner or breakfast tray, sound equipment, projector,