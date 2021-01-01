Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Wireless Portable Cordless Home Car Household Dust Cleaner with 100,000rpm Motor 23kPa Cyclone Suction.

Selected a 9-cone cyclone designed on the Mijia Vacuum Cleaner can separate the dust effectively. - 100AW 23,000Pa power suction, 100,000 rpm brushless motor - 2500mAh battery, up to 30min super long-term cleaning time for deeply cleaning 160? room - 4 multifunctional brush Dust removal brush, electric mite removal brush, flat brush - 5-layer filtration reach to high purifier-level, firmly lock the dust with highly sealing way - With mite removal brush, PM2.5 rejection, 99.9% deeply removing mites, protect your families' health - Soft electric brush applied on the built-in motor, suitable for wood, tile and other floors - 72dB low noise, anti-static design, one-button to clear dust