Xanthe Hand Braided Gray/Beige Rug

Add a warm and cozy feel to your favorite space with this ultra-soft and plush rug. Creating the appearance of a realistic hand-woven Moroccan rug, the crimped wispy yarns and color mixes make an attractive textured look. The loosely rendered geometric pattern on an exuberant color palette of grey, beige, charcoal, and ivory gives it a unique appeal. This rug is colorfast and lush underfoot, durably power-loomed of both high grade and soft polyester. Super easy to clean and maintain this rug also features hand-braided fringes and a 20mm silky pile. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'