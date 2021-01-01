From mee audio

MEE audio X20 Truly Wireless Active Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones, Black (EP-X20-BK)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

TRULY WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY delivers unparalleled freedom of movement with MEE signature sound, featuring 10mm dynamic drivers tuned for deep bass, warm midrange tones, and crystal-clear treble ON-DEMAND ACTIVE NOISE CANCELATION for distraction-free listening on airplanes and in other noisy environments LIGHTWEIGHT ERGONOMIC DESIGN provides a secure fit and all-day comfort; LEFT AND RIGHT EARPIECES can be use dindependently BUILT-IN HEADSET features integrated microphone and touch controls for calls and media; QUICKLY ACTIVATE SIRI or GoogleAssistant by tapping the touch control 2x IPX4 WATER-RESISTANT DESIGN for protection from sweat and the elements; UP TO 25 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE with included charging case - 5 hours per charge with 5 charges total; 1-year manufacturer's warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com