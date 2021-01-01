Mortal Kombat X Scorpion Flames T-Shirt

Mortal Kombat X Scorpion Flames is 100% authentic, officially licensed Mortal Kombat X apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt and zip hoodie styles! Mortal Kombat X is a fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios. Featuring Scorpion, Sub Zero and the other famous fighters, it is the tenth main installment in the Mortal Kombat video game series and a sequel to the 2011 game Mortal Kombat. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem