retrofete x REVOLVE Tessa Shorts. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 28) retrofete x REVOLVE Tessa Shorts. - size 26 (also in 24, 25, 28) 100% cotton. Intentionally destroyed detail. Zip fly with button closure. Button tab waist. 4-pocket design. Frayed hem. Shorts measure approx 9.5 in length. Made in Italy. ROFR-WF2. PF20-2820. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.