House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Simone Chelsea Boot in Neutral. - size 5 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Simone Chelsea Boot in Neutral. - size 5 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Snakeskin embossed leather upper with manmade sole. Made in Brazil. Leather insole. Pull-on styling. Gusset sides. Pointed toe. Approx 90mm/ 3.5 inch heelApprox 125mm/ 5 inch shaft. HOOF-WZ166. HHSH61 F21. Bohemian Chic - a term coined to describe the effortless style of the quintessential laid-back LA girl with an eye for high fashion-Nicole Richie. Raised in the spotlight by famously creative parents, Nicole was born with an innate style vision, one she has cultivated through her notable jewelry collection, House of Harlow 1960. Launched in fall of 2009, Nicole has led the brand to a household name in a short two years, an accomplishment that reflects her ability to create a strong connection to each and every one of her devoted customers. The House of Harlow 1960 brand has evolved into a full-fledged collection, offering ready-to-wear, jewelry, sunglasses, footwear, and handbags.