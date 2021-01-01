From michael costello
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Isa Faux Leather Pant in Black. - size M (also in L, XXS)
Advertisement
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Isa Faux Leather Pant in Black. - size M (also in L, XXS) Michael Costello x REVOLVE Isa Faux Leather Pant in Black. - size M (also in L, XXS) Self: 55% cotton 45% polyurethaneContrast: 97% poly 3% elastane. Hand wash cold. Hidden back zipper closure. Faux patent leather. 12.5 at the knee narrows to 10.5 at the leg opening. Imported. MELR-WP30. MCP29 F20. A specialist in statement gowns, Michael Costello has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga. He became a household name in 2010 after appearing on Project Runway, and has since established himself as a designer of sexy show-stoppers. Think draped, jewel-toned fabrics alongside curve-flattering silhouettes with high slits and open backs. Guided by the principle that everyone should feel confident when they dress, Michael Costello is meant to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. It is the ideal label for those nights that call for something striking and unapologetic to strut, spin, and sashay in.