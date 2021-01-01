From frankies bikinis
Frankies Bikinis X REVOLVE Cole Bikini Bottom in Coral. - size S (also in M)
Advertisement
Frankies Bikinis X REVOLVE Cole Bikini Bottom in Coral. - size S (also in M) Frankies Bikinis X REVOLVE Cole Bikini Bottom in Coral. - size S (also in M) 88% nylon 12% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband. Ribbed fabric. Please note shade is a neon hue. Made in USA. FRBI-WX547. 11156RB. Malibu made, Frankie's Bikinis are the inspired creations of Francesca Aiello, drawing from natural wonders like the Hawaiian shoreline and the California cost. The born and bred California girl designs each piece with the sun kissed surfer girl in mind. Her designs are functional but fashionable featuring flirty accents, low cuts and high-quality materials. Frankie's Bikinis were made for soaking up sun, hitting the waves or just enjoying the perfect beach day.