From central park west
Central Park West X REVOLVE Birch Blazer in Ivory. - size XS (also in M)
Central Park West X REVOLVE Birch Blazer in Ivory. - size XS (also in M) Central Park West X REVOLVE Birch Blazer in Ivory. - size XS (also in M) Self: 100% linenLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front hook and bar closure. Front flap pockets. Lightly padded shoulders. Lightweight linen fabric. Item not sold as a set. CENT-WO150. C12416. Based in New York City, Central Park West creates new, fresh, and inspired designs for the edgy, trend conscious girl. By taking luxurious fabrics such as silk and cashmere and integrating design details such as sheer panels and peek-a-boo shirttail hems, Central Park West makes sure you stand out in a crowd no matter what side of town you're on.