LoveShackFancy X REVOLVE Anguilla Skirt in Wine. - size XS (also in L, M, S) LoveShackFancy X REVOLVE Anguilla Skirt in Wine. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% cotton. Imported. Partially lined. Smocked body. Poplin fabric with puckered hem. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 15.5 in length. LESH-WQ172. ANGUILLA. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.