Richard Brendon Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson 6-Piece Water Glass Set

From the Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson Collaboration. Pairing wine expertise and refined design, the Jancis Robinson collection is the result of a truly collaborative cross-disciplinary partnership between the celebrated product designer Richard Brendon and world-renowned wine expert Jancis Robinson. The Wine Glass is at the heart of the collection and has been specifically designed to offer the best tasting experience for every wine, whatever its style or strength, including Champagne, port, sherry and beyond. The stemmed glass is joined by a stemless Water Glass and two decanters, all of them mouth-blown by master craftspeople in Europe using beautifully bright lead-free glass. Set of 6 Crystal Dishwasher safe Imported SIZING Diameter, 3.5" Height, 4.5". Gifts - Serveware > Richard Brendon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Richard Brendon.