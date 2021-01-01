From free people
Free People X FP Movement Very Prarie Bra in Mauve. - size XS (also in M)
Advertisement
Free People X FP Movement Very Prarie Bra in Mauve. - size XS (also in M) Free People X FP Movement Very Prarie Bra in Mauve. - size XS (also in M) Self: 89% poly 11% elastane81% nylon 19% elastane. Unpadded. Elastic band. Front reflective logo. Back slit. Item not sold as a set. Imported. FREE-WI498. OB1205762. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.