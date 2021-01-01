From yitahome
YITAHOME X-Design Side End Table, Versatile Nightstand with Bin Drawer, Modern Small End Table for Living Room Bedroom Small Spaces, Steel Frame, Wooden Top, Easy Assembly, Black
MULTI-PURPOSE DESIGN - This versatile table can be used as a side table next to your sofa, a nightstand beside your bed, and an entry table in the hallway; it is pretty suitable to hold drinks, snacks, magazines, remotes, etc to keep items with reach; meanwhile, it is also a decorative addition to your room PARTITIONED STORAGE - Features sufficient storage space; the waterproof tabletop is convenient to hold everything from morning coffee to latest reads, the easy-pull drawer allows you to put your private items inside, and the bottom shelf provides an ideal platform for displaying LIGHT WEIGHT & COMPACT - This side table with storage can be moved easily to fit into different small spaces and only takes up a little room; it allows you to flexibly change the layout of your room and greatly enhances the space utilization STURY & STYLISH - This end table with drawer is made from X-shaped steel frame and P2-certified particle board, they combine to ensure the max. load capacity of 44.1lbs; adjustable feet keep the table stably even on uneven floors and protect your floor from being scratched EASY ASSEMBLY - You can effortlessly assemble the X-design side table by yourself within 30 minutes, because all necessary parts and tools are included, and the detailed user instruction is pretty straight forward; overall dimensions: 13.8”L×19.7”W×21.7”H