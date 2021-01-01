NILI LOTAN x Champion Wide Leg Sweatpant in White 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Elastic waistband with internal drawstring. Side seam pockets. Front logo detail. Raw cut frayed hem. Item not sold as a set. NILF-WP174. 11478-K75. About the designer: Israeli-American designer Nili Lotan founded her eponymous design studio in 2003. Prior to its launch, Lotan studied at the Shenkar Fashion Institute in Tel Aviv before relocating to New York, where she held head design positions with Nautica and Ralph Lauren. Known for military-inspired outerwear, Lotan's line now encompasses elegant tops and knits.