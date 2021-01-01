Row for Results The Stamina X AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) Rower is built to withstand intense workouts day after day. Fuel Your Intensity The AMRAP Rower was designed for results. Dynamic air resistance adapts to your workout speed. Pull harder for more resistance; ease off for less. Further, customize your workout by using the adjustable damper. Track your gains over time with the workout monitor and chest strap heart rate transmitter. The monitor allows varied workouts each session, increasing your motivation and interest. You can pick interval intensity programs or set target values for distance, time, or calories. During your session, the monitor displays distance and interval, time, total strokes/strokes per minute, meters per stroke, watts, calories, and heart rate (by using the heart rate transmitter). A game mode adds even more fun and variability. Also, a cell phone bracket allows the use of your own device during your workout. Built to Last The molded seat promotes proper rowing form. Adjustable footplates with straps keep you secure. The textured grip on the rowing handle keeps your grip secure, even when sweating. Solid-steel construction and a durable rowing chain make the AMRAP Rower a long-lasting mainstay in your home gym. Endcaps stabilize the rower and protect your floor. Built-in wheels make for easy storage after you've finished your workout, and quick separation of the mainframe and rail minimizes required storage space. For a high-quality, built-to-last rowing machine, look no further than the Stamina X AMRAP Rowing Machine. Supported by mauve This product also includes free access to mauve, the smart audio coaching app. mauve helps you move 500+ minutes per month with the right mix of cardio, strength, and flexibility for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. You'll get smart audio coaching that is personalized to you, progresses for you, and is fun to do. The all-in-one app comes with a follow-along assembly video, personalized workouts tailored to the equipment you own, and an ad-free music listening experience from iHeartRadio. Download the mauve app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.