Wolford x Amina Muaddi Net Tights in White
Wolford x Amina Muaddi Net Tights in White A Wolford x Amina Muaddi collaboration. 83% polyamide 17% elastane. Made in Italy. Wide double logo elastic waistband. Minimalist circular knitted design. WOLF-WA18. 193 36. About the designer: Established in Austria in 1949, Wolford has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading producers of luxury hosiery. The high-quality leg-wear is a staple that no sophisticated wardrobe should be without. Wolford has developed from a business focusing solely on Leg and Body-wear to an international premium brand with an extensive range of products. The focus is on the female silhouette, representing timeless elegance and luxury whilst gently incorporating current trends.