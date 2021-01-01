Lovestrength Wylie Belt in Neutral. - size XS/S (also in M/L) Lovestrength Wylie Belt in Neutral. - size XS/S (also in M/L) Genuine leather belt. Adjustable buckle closure. Measures approx 1.25 H. Imported. LSTG-WA19. WYLIE. LoveStrength was founded by mother and daughter team Deborah Cappellazo and Wendy Beaumont in June 2010. Drawing inspiration from their Encinitas roots, Lovestrength creates vintage-inspired belts and accessories that embody the free spirit in us all. LoveStrength is about loving who you are, then sharing that love with others.