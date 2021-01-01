From the salty veteran

WWII Vintage 527th Bomber World War 2 Unit Patch T-Shirt

Perfect for any veteran or active duty service member who loves the military, flying fortress, served in the air or land or sea, old unit patches, and is a patriot of America. Especially if they were a member of 527th bomb squadron. Wear it proudly on base, with a bomber jacket, at a memorial, unit reunions, under your uniform, or to your favority charity! It also makes a great gift for that special someone who served honorably, was service disabled, or is retired. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

