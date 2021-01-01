Miele WWF060WCS W1 Series 24 Inch Wide 2.26 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Load Washing Machine Lotus White Laundry Appliances Washing Machines Front

From miele
Miele WWF060WCS W1 Series 24 Inch Wide 2.26 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Load Washing Machine Features: Intuitive digital display and turn knob with 12 wash programs provide the perfect wash every time for all of your different textiles Wash cycles include: Normal, Wrinkle-free, Delicates, Sanitize, Handwash, Dress Shirts, MobileControl, Express, Darks/Denims, Extra White, Outdoor, and more Automatic load recognition analyzes the current load and uses only the amount of water and electricity needed for excellent cleaning and rinsing results Water protection system monitors the water intake, detects leakages and water in the drip tray Hexagonal sculpted drum surface allows garments to glide on a thin film of water to prevent snagging Energy Star® qualified Product Technologies: WiFiConn@ct: With WiFiConn@ct you can conveniently connect your Miele appliance to the internet via the Wi-Fi router. Use your smartphone or tablet to make use of many benefits: Check appliance status when you are home or away, receive notifications, for instance if the detergent runs low, or use the Miele online shop to place orders. To do this you need the Miele@mobile app which you can download for free via Google Play or the App Store. Specifications: Total Capacity: 2.26 Cu. Ft. Number of Wash Cycles: 12 Sanitary Rinse: Yes Control Type: Turn Knob Depth: 23-5/8" Height: 33-1/2" Width: 23-1/2" Voltage: 120V Front Loading Washing Machines Lotus White