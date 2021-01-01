From miele
Miele WWB020 WCS W1 White Series 24 Inch Wide 2.26 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Load Washing Machine Lotus White Laundry Appliances Washing Machines
Miele WWB020 WCS W1 White Series 24 Inch Wide 2.26 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Load Washing Machine Features: 12 wash programs provide the perfect wash every time for any textile Wash cycles include: Express, Outdoor, Normal, Wrinkle-Free, Sanitize, Handwash, Dress Shirts, Extra White, Darks/Denims, Drain/Spin, Proofing, and Delicates Automatic load recognition analyzes the current load and uses only the amount of water and electricity needed for excellent cleaning and rinsing results Water protection system monitors the water intake, detects leakages and water in the drip tray Hexagonal sculpted drum surface allows garments to glide on a thin film of water to prevent snagging ENERGY STAR® qualified Specifications: Total Capacity: 2.26 Cu. Ft. Number of Cycles: 12 Temperature Settings: 5 Sanitary Rinse: Yes Control Type: Knob and Digital Depth: 23-5/8" Height: 33-1/2" Width: 23-1/2" Amperage: 15A Voltage: 220V Front Loading Washing Machines Lotus White