WW2 Navy Collectors WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy Officer Insignia Recognition Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Design for WWII Japanese navy lovers and historical warfare naval buffs, military ship model makers and sea battle sim gaming gamers. Get this for historical navy memorabilia collectors adapted from a World War Two American Military Intelligence document showing Japanese naval officers sleeve insignia with their Japanese names and English names underneath. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only