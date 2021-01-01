Whirlpool WTW7120H 28 Inch Wide 5.3 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Loading Washer with Load & Go™ Dispenser Chrome Shadow Laundry Appliances Washing

From whirlpool
Whirlpool WTW7120H 28 Inch Wide 5.3 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Loading Washer with Load & Go Dispenser Features: Soak, scrub and wash all in one spot with a built-in faucet and pretreat brush in this top load washing machine Optimal smart features help you streamline your laundry routine, so you can keep your day moving Automatic Presoak option allows you to tackle tough stains without a trip to the sink Smooth impeller is designed so cloths have more room to move, the seamless surface and vanes also help drive clothes from the outer rim to the center, where the deepest cleaning happens Intuitive controls guide you to the right cycle combinations or allow for up to 36 custom combinations to get the right type of fabric care for whatever you're washing Product Technologies: Adaptive Wash Technology with Active Bloom™ Wash Action: Adaptive Wash technology with Active Bloom™ wash action senses the size of each load and then adapts water levels and wash actions, based on the type of load being washed, for optimal cleaning. Load & Go™ Dispenser: Skip steps with the Load & Go™ dispenser. Simply add detergent once and skip refills for 20 loads. Specifications: Total Capacity: 5.3 Cu. Ft. Number of Wash Cycles: 36 Control Type: Touch Display Type: LCD Depth: 27-7/8" Height: 42-1/2" Width: 27-1/4" Voltage: 120V Top Loading Washing Machines Chrome Shadow