Kuzco Lighting WS8324 Bute 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kuzco Lighting WS8324 Bute 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 2"Extension: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsBackplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1857Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 31 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Chrome