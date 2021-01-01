Kuzco Lighting WS8324 Bute 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting WS8324 Bute 24" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 2"Extension: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsBackplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 3/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1857Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 31 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Chrome

